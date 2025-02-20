AMINZ Welcomes Collaborative Resolution New Zealand – Strengthening The Future Of Dispute Resolution

17 February 2025

The Arbitrators’ and Mediators’ Institute of New Zealand I Te Mana Kaiwhakatau, Takawaenga o Aotearoa (AMINZ) is pleased to welcome Collaborative Resolution New Zealand (CRNZ) into its professional community, marking an exciting step forward for dispute resolution in Aotearoa New Zealand. This integration expands AMINZ’s expertise, incorporating collaborative resolution into its well-established professional framework and strengthening the range of services and training available to dispute resolution professionals.

Malcolm Wallace, AMINZ President, highlights the significance of this development:

We are delighted to welcome CRNZ members into AMINZ. Collaborative resolution occupies an important place in New Zealand’s dispute resolution landscape, and we are committed to supporting its continued growth within our professional community. This transition enhances the breadth of skills available to practitioners and strengthens dispute resolution services nationwide.

For CRNZ members, this transition provides a seamless pathway into New Zealand’s leading dispute resolution body, ensuring access to specialist training, professional development, and an extensive network of practitioners.

Julie McClain, Chair of CRNZ, sees this as an opportunity for growth:

By joining AMINZ, our members gain access to a broader professional network, world-class education, and strong advocacy for dispute resolution. AMINZ’s commitment to excellence and professional development aligns perfectly with CRNZ’s values, ensuring that collaborative resolution continues to thrive.

This integration ensures that all dispute resolution professionals – whether in mediation, arbitration, or collaborative practice – have the resources and support to enhance their expertise and contribute to constructive conflict resolution in Aotearoa New Zealand.

