No Movement In Child Poverty Rates For Year Ended June 2024

None of the nine measures of child poverty showed a statistically significant change in the year ended June 2024, compared with the previous year, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Three of the nine child poverty measures have decreased from the baseline year (year ended June 2018) to the year ended June 2024. The rest showed no statistically significant changes.

“There has been no movement in the child poverty rates since June 2023,” statistical delivery spokesperson Abby Johnston said. “If we look over the longer term, however, we can see that two of the primary measures and one of the supplementary measures have statistically significant decreases from the baseline year ending June 2018.”

