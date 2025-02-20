Where’s Wallaby? Free Wild Food Treats Back For Field Days

Free ‘Tex-Mex wallaby quesadillas with parmesan mayonnaise’ will be on the menu at the Northland Regional Council (NRC) marquee at the upcoming Northland Field Days.

About 40 kilogrammes of minced wallaby will be used to create the quesadillas which will be made available to visitors at the upcoming Thursday 27 February to Saturday March 01 Dargaville event.

NorthTec Level 4 cookery student Astyn Hobman-Williams with a ‘Tex-Mex wallaby quesadilla with parmesan mayonnaise’ (Photo/Supplied)

A joint creation by the NRC, NorthTec | Tai Tokerau Wānanga Level 4 cookery students and their tutor Hughie Blues, the council expects to give away about 1800 portions of quesadillas over the three days of field days from the council’s usual site - I1 and I2.

Council Kaipara constituency representative John Blackwell says last year’s giveaway was venison bruschetta with red onion jam and horopito creme fraiche.

"Over the years the council has transformed a variety of pest animals, plants and even insects into an array of edible field day treats all designed as a fun way to spark added public interest in its broader work."

The wallaby for the giveaway has been sourced from Blenheim company Premium Game because there’s no local wild wallaby stock.

Councillor Blackwell says while there are no known wallaby populations in Northland, they could potentially spread to the region from nearby areas like Kawau Island and Rotorua Lakes.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"These animals are classified as an 'exclusion pest' due to their potential to cause significant environmental and economic harm." "They threaten native bush by eating seedlings, hindering regeneration, and also impact farming and forestry by consuming pasture and exotic seedlings."

Councillor Blackwell says the council has successfully collaborated with the hospitality students for field days over a number of years and he’s pleased the two organisations will be working together again this year.

Lisette Buckle, NorthTec | Tai Tokerau Wānanga Pathway Manager- Service Industries, says the relationship between Northtec and the council is yet another chance for Level 4 cookery students to work on something "a little bit out of the ordinary".

"Students and their chef tutor, Hughie Blues, will be on site over the three days preparing and serving the food." "It’s always good for our hospitality students to get out and about, catering at events and gaining experience which will help them get into a great career."

Councillor Blackwell says for anyone keen to try the wallaby quesadillas, the best time to visit is around 10:30am, 12.30pm or 2pm each day.

He says council’s site is on a popular road at field days with other community groups and agencies nearby making it easy for the public to access information and have a chat about all things environmental.

"A key focus for field days this year is biosecurity, including our Regional Pest Management Plan (RPMP) and this event is the perfect opportunity to engage directly with some of our key stakeholders."

He says as biosecurity is a focal point, the council will be highlighting the importance of managing pest animals and plants to ensure biodiversity thrives. (This includes addressing issues related to incursions of deer, wallabies, turtles, clams, and other pest species).

"Our usual crowd favourites, pest animals, and pest plants (including how to get rid of weeds) will feature alongside biodiversity information, including updates on dune lakes and bitterns."

Staff from our land management team will also be on site again, showcasing a catchment model and providing information on the Hill Country Erosion Fund, as well as the use of poplars and willows for erosion control.

Councillor Blackwell says the council’s climate action team will be seeking active participation in one of their ‘serious games’ such as the NIWA climate game and wave simulation.

"They will also be sharing information about the Electrify Northland initiative and conducting climate change surveys and we’ll also have information about other council work, including our Environmental Awards, and other general business."

A number of regional councillors, including Cr Blackwell, will be on site during the field days and look forward to catching up with those attending the event.

© Scoop Media

