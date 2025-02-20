SAFE Renews Call For Rodeo Ban Following Four Deaths

SAFE is once again urging the Government to ban rodeo following the deaths of four animals so far this summer - deaths that could have been prevented had the Government acted on long overdue animal welfare reforms.

SAFE Campaign Manager Emily Hall says animals used in rodeo events endure extreme physical and psychological trauma, and these recent deaths further illustrate the inherent cruelty of rodeo.

"Over the past two months, we’ve seen animals die from lameness, dislocated limbs, and other severe injuries - all in the name of entertainment," says Hall.

"The pain and torment these animals endure is absolutely appalling."

Despite drafting a revised rodeo code of welfare two years ago, the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC) and the Government have failed to progress it. SAFE believes that, as a result, New Zealand’s animal welfare laws remain disconnected from the brutal reality of rodeo practices.

"The Animal Welfare Act states that the physical handling of animals must minimise the likelihood of unnecessary pain and distress, yet rodeo practices depend on force and rough handling," says Hall.

SAFE says releasing the revised code of welfare is urgently needed to allow New Zealanders to have their say on rodeo events, aligning it with both the Animal Welfare Act and public expectations.

"The release of this revised code will allow Kiwis to voice their opinion on the future of cruel rodeo events" says Hall. "Public consultation is the vital next step."

Yesterday, SAFE took further action by placing an ad in The Post and billboards in Wellington calling for immediate Government intervention on rodeo.

"The abuse of animals in rodeo must end, and NAWAC and Minister Hoggard need to take immediate action to progress the revised code of welfare," says Hall.

"It is high time Kiwis had their say on the future of rodeo."

Notes:

Information on the four deaths; The first fatality was of a horse rendered lame following the Taupō rodeo on 29 December who was killed the following day. The second death on December 30 occurred at the Te Anau rodeo, where a three-year-old bull’s hind leg was dislocated during the bull riding event. He was killed on-site. A steer then died prior to the Oruru Valley event on 3 January after being transported from the Warkworth and Far North events. The fourth fatality occurred at the Mad Bull rodeo in Otago on 2 February where a bull died after being ridden the previous day.

In July 2022, SAFE and the New Zealand Animal Law Association (NZALA) jointly contested rodeo in the High Court. The court ruled that the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC) must determine appropriate animal welfare guidelines. However, neither NAWAC nor Andrew Hoggard have provided a justification for the significant delay on the revised rodeo code of welfare.

