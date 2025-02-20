Child Poverty Rates Are Not Getting Better: Barnardos Demands Urgent Action

The latest child poverty statistics released today by Stats NZ confirm that child poverty in Aotearoa remains an urgent crisis, with no improvement from previous years.

1 in 8 children live in poverty, and 1 in 6 children after housing costs live in poverty.

1 in 7 children live in households experiencing material hardship.

These statistics worsen when considering poverty among tamariki Māori, Pacific children, disabled children and children with at least one disabled person in the household.

“Today’s statistics are unacceptable. It is disheartening to note that since 2022 measures, there is an upward trend that indicates that child poverty is on the increase. Behind these numbers are real children, whānau, and communities struggling to break free from hardship,” says Heather Taylor, Barnardos Aotearoa Chief Operating Officer.

“As New Zealand’s longest-serving children’s charity, Barnardos Aotearoa sees firsthand the impact that poverty has on tamariki every day. Poverty affects every aspect of a child’s life – including their health, education, and long-term wellbeing. The first 2,000 days of a child’s life are crucial for development, yet too many children are denied the strong foundation they need to thrive.”

Barnardos believes child poverty is a national issue that requires collective action. Barnardos urges the Government, political parties, iwi, businesses, not-for-profits and communities to work together and commit to real, effective solutions that create long-term change for tamariki and whānau.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading "Aotearoa cannot afford to let another generation of children grow up in poverty," says Heather Taylor. "Every child deserves a fair start, and we must act urgently to ensure that happens."

For many families, financial hardship is the result of many factors, meaning that they are having to make impossible choices—whether to pay rent or buy food, whether to purchase a school uniform or keep the power on. The stress of poverty impacts a child’s security and their ability to fully participate in education and community life – with ripple effects that go beyond not being able to afford the basics.

Barnardos works with families facing multiple barriers to accessing education, health, housing and the basics of life . Despite Government interventions, access to children’s services is still challenging for some families. In response, Barnardos provides over a $1 million of fee exemptions to families to access Barnardos Early Learning services and through intensive community and social work improves outcomes for New Zealand’s most vulnerable families and tamariki.

The lack of money to cover basic costs is real, paying for items such as school uniforms and supplies is particularly evident at this time of the year. Barnardos is also able to provide direct support to families in material hardship, offering grants from generous New Zealanders stops the cycle of debt and enables whānau to provide basic needs for their tamariki and rangatahi.

At Barnardos, we believe it takes a village to raise a child, but when families struggle, that village can feel fragile and disconnected. Our work strengthens the village around each child—ensuring parents and caregivers have access to services they need and at the same time helping to remove the barriers so tamariki can grow up in stable, nurturing environments.

About Barnardos

Barnardos Aotearoa is New Zealand’s leading national children’s charity, working across child and family social services, early childhood education, and systemic advocacy for children and young people. Barnardos tackles the hard stuff; family poverty and income inequality, family violence and abuse, mental health and wellbeing, equal access to early childhood education, and lack of the basics such as safe and healthy housing.

At Barnardos, thriving tamariki, whānau, and communities are at the heart of our work. We believe in the strength and resilience of tamariki and rangatahi, even when faced with profound challenges. Our values prioritise relationships, partnerships, and collaboration, and we are dedicated to creating sustainable, long-term change for children and young people across Aotearoa.

