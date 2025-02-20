Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wairaka Park Building’s Future To Be Resolved

Thursday, 20 February 2025, 4:48 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Plunket building at Wairaka Park (Photo/Supplied)

The fate of the old Plunket building at Wairaka Park in Porirua's Pukerua Bay will be decided in the coming months.

At a Porirua City Council meeting on Thursday, councillors and Porirua Mayor Anita Baker discussed a report about whether the building - unused since 2021 and needing substantial repairs and a new roof - should be completely removed or restored for community use.

The cost to upgrade it to a safe and usable condition, according to the report, would be about $256,000, which Council has not budgeted for.

Although Plunket surrendered the building to Council in 2022, Plunket would cover the cost if it was decided it should be removed.

A pre-engagement report in 2023 indicated residents of Pukerua Bay had ideas such as a café or food business, or for the building to be used as a community hub.

Public submissions can be made on what to do with the building from 6 March via the public consultation page on Council’s website, and information will be available at Pukerua Bay Library. Council officers will also attend a meeting of the Pukerua Bay Residents Association on 11 March.

Submissions will close 6 April, there will be hearings in June, and Council’s Te Puna Kōrero will make a decision in July.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 