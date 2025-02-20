Stratford Community Invited To Make A Final Submission On The Draft Victoria Park Reserve Management Plan

Stratford District Council (SDC) has completed a review of its Victoria Park Reserve Management Plan (RMP) following the first round of community feedback, and an updated draft RMP is now available for the final feedback process.

SDC Parks and Reserves Officer, Melanie McBain says SDC received a wide variety of suggestions for the future of Victoria Park during the first phase of consultation last year. “From additional shade coverage in our play areas to how the pond could be used for remote control boats, we’ve loved hearing these ideas from our park users,” says Melanie.

“While not every idea can be realised, we have included 19 new projects as proposed future actions in the draft RMP. Most of these proposed projects have come via direct feedback from our residents and visitors to the park,” she says.

“Now it’s time for our community to tell us if the proposed changes to the RMP should remain in the final document.”

“The suggested projects are long term aspirations, and won’t happen overnight, but it’s important to include key projects in the RMP so they can be prioritised as part of our future Long Term Plan processes. This RMP won’t be reviewed for another 6 years, so we really encourage our community to tell us now if we’re on the right track or if we’ve missed the mark,” says Melanie.

When making a submission people are encouraged to share their views on the levels of service against each space in Victoria Park, the list of proposed projects and the priority status given to each of the projects.

The draft RMP and list of proposed projects/levels of service can be found online at YourSay.Stratford.govt.nz and available at Council’s Service Centre, Library and Visitor Information Centre and Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre.

How to make a submission

You can share your views through any of the below methods:

Complete the online submission at yoursay.stratford.govt.nz/victoria-park-rmp

Email submissions@stratford.govt.nz

Provide a written submission to Council at 63 Miranda Street, Stratford or by posting to Asset Director, Stratford District Council, PO Box 320, Stratford

Submissions close 17 March 2025.

