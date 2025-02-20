"We Can End Child Poverty”: Share My Super Founder

Reducing child poverty substantially needs only half the current public spend on roads, says philanthropist Liz Greive, as new StatsNZ data shows the burden of poverty on children has increased over the last two years.

StatsNZ data released today showed that around 156,000 children live in hardship, meaning their families don’t have all the essentials to meet basic needs – around 36,000 more children since 2022, and a higher proportion of children than two years ago.

Greive said it did not have to be this way. “New Zealanders care about each other – and we can change the terrible situation that is causing toxic stress for far too many mokopuna in our country.”

Last year, officials told the government that reaching current 2027/28 child poverty targets would require investment of $3 billion a year - which is only around half our public spend on roads. The proportion of children in poverty has now increased to more than double those 2027/28 targets.

“If we can find enough resources for our roads, we can find enough resources for our children,” said Greive. “As a society, right now we are choosing to keep child poverty high, and we can change that choice. Our country can support all our families – politicians need to know this is our priority.”

Greive said there was no need to make 156,000 children wait before they got all the basic essentials.

“I want to give hope: we can make a difference by letting decision makers know what our priorities are: happy childhoods and flourishing lives for all our country's children.”

Greive said people in a position to do so could also consider donating to charity to immediately reduce the effects of poverty on children.

“Kids experiencing hardship can’t wait for leaders to make the right decisions, so we try to help as many as we can right now,” said Greive. “The more people join us, the more kids we can assist.”

Share My Super enables older people to easily support a range of partner charities focused on both systems change and immediate needs of children in hardship. Greive funds 100% of Share My Super’s operating costs so all donations go directly to their partner charities.

“Child poverty is shocking and unnecessary – each of us can work towards a better future for our kids. If we lift up our kids, we lift up our country” said Greive. “And together, we can end child poverty.”

