Experts Gather To Discuss Emerging Threats To Aotearoa New Zealand Drinking Water

Groundwater viruses, PFAS, anti-microbial resistance and the risks to drinking water are among the topics under the microscope at a drinking water science forum in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington next week.

Ensuring access to safe and healthy drinking water for all New Zealanders is fundamental to public health.

However, drinking water is under increasing pressure from contamination due to agricultural and industrial development, population growth, pollution and climate change.

The forum, hosted by Water New Zealand and the Water Services Authority Taumata Arowai, aims to bring together many of the country’s leading water scientists and to foster collaboration by bridging the gap between research and water suppliers.

Other topics under discussion include nitrate risk and estimating the level of sickness and disease from drinking water.

Drinking Water Science Forum, Wednesday 26 February 2025,

Icon, Te Papa, Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington

26 February 2025, 9 am – 4.45 pm

