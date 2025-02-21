Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Three Arrests Following Te Puke Tangi

Friday, 21 February 2025, 5:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Acting Inspector Shannon Clifford:

Police had a large presence in the Te Puke area today, monitoring a tangi for the father of a prominent gang member.

Police took a prevention approach, focused on maintaining public order and ensuring road safety for all users, while also allowing mourners the space to grieve.

While there were no breaches of the Gangs Act 2024, we are disappointed in the behaviour that led to three arrests and a dozen infringement notices being served for unsafe road behaviour.

The three arrests were for:

- Drug and firearms related offending.

- Possession of a knife.

- Breach of release conditions.

There are also a number of follow up enquiries to be made in relation to other road safety matters from throughout the day.

Police encourage the public to report any instances of unlawful activity on the roads to us, so we can continue to take appropriate action.

If you see any unlawful activity, please contact Police via 111 if it is happening now or 105 if it is after the fact either online or on the phone.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 