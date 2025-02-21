Three Arrests Following Te Puke Tangi

Acting Inspector Shannon Clifford:

Police had a large presence in the Te Puke area today, monitoring a tangi for the father of a prominent gang member.

Police took a prevention approach, focused on maintaining public order and ensuring road safety for all users, while also allowing mourners the space to grieve.

While there were no breaches of the Gangs Act 2024, we are disappointed in the behaviour that led to three arrests and a dozen infringement notices being served for unsafe road behaviour.

The three arrests were for:

- Drug and firearms related offending.

- Possession of a knife.

- Breach of release conditions.

There are also a number of follow up enquiries to be made in relation to other road safety matters from throughout the day.

Police encourage the public to report any instances of unlawful activity on the roads to us, so we can continue to take appropriate action.

If you see any unlawful activity, please contact Police via 111 if it is happening now or 105 if it is after the fact either online or on the phone.

