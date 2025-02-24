Stop Defence Civilian Job Cuts If The Govt Is Serious About Increasing Spending

The PSA is urging the Government to stop planned job cuts to the Defence Force civilian workforce in the wake of promises to increase defence spending.

"We welcome the u-turn on Defence spending by the Government and urge it to start by stopping any further cuts to the civilian workforce," said Fleur Fitzsimons, Assistant Secretary for the Public Service Association for Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"The civilian workforce plays a vital role in ensuring NZDF can operate - such as maintaining IT systems, providing security at bases, and engineering support for military equipment. Defence can’t operate without a well-resourced civilian workforce.

"It’s ironic that the backdown on Defence spending comes just a year after it ordered the agency to slash spending by 6.5%."

And last December NZDF told staff across its military and civilian workforce that it wants to cut $50m through its Workforce Savings Programme in the 2025/26 financial year as part of plans to tackle a $360m blowout in spending.

"The civilian workforce is already cut to the bone, and more cuts are planned to be announced next month we understand. Some 200 roles in the civilian workforce of around 3000 have been disestablished last year. This includes 144 voluntary redundancies and other vacant roles not being filled.

"It’s great that the Government belatedly realising that the unstable geopolitical environment, underlined by the activities of the Chinese navy off the coast of Australia currently, means we need to invest more in defence.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"We urge the Government to stop with the reckless cuts and spending decisions like stopping flu vaccines to date. It must do the right thing by its critical civilian workforce if it is really serious about the capability of the Defence Force."

Previous statements

3 December 2024 NZDF poised to axe more civilian roles as it faces a $360m blowout in costs

26 Nov. NZDF urged to end strike with fair offer for civilian workers as mediation begins

12 Nov. Minister using extraordinary power shows need for fair pay offer at NZDF as strike continues

16 Sept. Industrial action looms as NZDF refuses pay rise for civilian workers

© Scoop Media

