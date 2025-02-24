EPA Approves New Crop Protection Tool

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved a new insecticide to control pests on key crops such as beets for livestock, and brassicas.

Bayer New Zealand applied to import or manufacture Sivanto Prime, an insecticide containing 200 g/L of flupyradifurone, a chemical new to New Zealand.

Bayer says Sivanto Prime has a new way of working that targets sucking pests such as aphids, nysius fly and springtails, providing growers with an alternative to older, broad-spectrum insecticides.

"This decision will help farmers protect crops that are essential to New Zealand’s primary sector," says Dr Lauren Fleury, EPA Hazardous Substances Applications Manager.

Insect pests can cause significant damage to feed crops, making them less palatable to stock and reducing yields.

Bayer says Sivanto Prime may be considered compatible with newer, lighter-touch farming practices because it works in a more targeted way.

The decision to approve Sivanto Prime was made following a rigorous assessment and consultation process, says Dr Fleury.

"As this product contains an active ingredient that is new to New Zealand, we assessed the scientific data and evidence, as well as economic and local information, to help enable new chemistry while continuing to protect people’s health and our unique environment."

Flupyradifurone is approved for use in other countries, including Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan, and the United States of America.

The substance can only be used by professionals in commercial settings, and users must comply with specific controls.

As an agricultural compound, Sivanto Prime must also receive approval from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) before it can be used in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

