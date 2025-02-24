Hornswoggling Porch Pirate Nabbed In Waikato

Police have arrested a 35-year-old Hamilton woman in relation to a number of parcel thefts around the region.

She is facing five charges of burglary and is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Thursday 27 February.

In recent weeks, Police have received a number of reports about parcels going missing from doorsteps of houses.

Police are reminding the public to take extra caution to ensure their parcels don’t fall into the hands of thieves.

Use the carriers’ parcel tracking services to keep an eye on when your parcel is due to arrive.

If you are not home, make sure your parcel is left somewhere safe and out of sight, or ask a neighbour or friend to collect it from your doorstep.

If you see anything suspicious, take note of any activity and/or vehicle number plates and make a report to Police.

You can contact us via 105 by calling or making an online report, or call 111 if it is happening now.

