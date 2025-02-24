Doof, Doof - Breaking Beats Returns To Lower Hutt’s McEwan Park

Breaking Beats: This is Living is one of the highlights of Lower Hutt’s events calendar and it’s returning to its outdoor home at McEwan Park on 1 March.

It will see more than 25 acts, across two state-of-the-art stages, setting pulses racing with world class dub, drum n’ bass, jungle, UKG, house and breaks music from national and international artists.

For those lucky enough to have snared a ticket, there are two exclusive VIP Boat Parties before the gig departing from the East by West terminal in Wellington for the Seaview Marina. Each boat party - departing 12.15pm and 2.30pm respectively - will include a DJ, and a sun deck with a covered area to enjoy purchased beverages and light snacks.

Mayor Campbell Barry says Breaking Beats is a fantastic fit for Lower Hutt.

"It attracts around 5000 music fans to McEwan Park so they can enjoy themselves in an outdoor setting right next to the harbour.

"We are focused on attracting more events to Lower Hutt, especially larger events in our great outdoor spaces. That’ll be good for the economy, good for local communities, and will put the city on the entertainment map."

Breaking Beats Director Chris Keimig says this year’s event promises to provide musical relief to what was a financially rough year for some.

"What better way to live in the moment than dancing the night away to great electronic music with whanau and friends. It’ll be a night of bangers that you can physically feel."

You can see the full lineup of performers and buy tickets here.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

