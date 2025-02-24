Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Doof, Doof - Breaking Beats Returns To Lower Hutt’s McEwan Park

Monday, 24 February 2025, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Breaking Beats: This is Living is one of the highlights of Lower Hutt’s events calendar and it’s returning to its outdoor home at McEwan Park on 1 March.

It will see more than 25 acts, across two state-of-the-art stages, setting pulses racing with world class dub, drum n’ bass, jungle, UKG, house and breaks music from national and international artists.

For those lucky enough to have snared a ticket, there are two exclusive VIP Boat Parties before the gig departing from the East by West terminal in Wellington for the Seaview Marina. Each boat party - departing 12.15pm and 2.30pm respectively - will include a DJ, and a sun deck with a covered area to enjoy purchased beverages and light snacks.

Mayor Campbell Barry says Breaking Beats is a fantastic fit for Lower Hutt.

"It attracts around 5000 music fans to McEwan Park so they can enjoy themselves in an outdoor setting right next to the harbour.

"We are focused on attracting more events to Lower Hutt, especially larger events in our great outdoor spaces. That’ll be good for the economy, good for local communities, and will put the city on the entertainment map."

Breaking Beats Director Chris Keimig says this year’s event promises to provide musical relief to what was a financially rough year for some.

"What better way to live in the moment than dancing the night away to great electronic music with whanau and friends. It’ll be a night of bangers that you can physically feel."

You can see the full lineup of performers and buy tickets here.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 