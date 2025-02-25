Police Response To Lake Rotokākahi Protest

Acting Bay of Plenty District Commander Lincoln Sycamore. Photo/Supplied.



Acting Bay of Plenty District Commander Lincoln Sycamore:

Seven people were arrested at a protest at Lake Rotokākahi last night, after refusing to leave a worksite related to a Rotorua Lakes Council project.

The seven people were given trespass notices and formal warnings, and were released without charge.

Police recognise that this is a complex and sensitive issue for everyone involved, including mana whenua who consider the site tapu.

We would like to extend our thanks to the vast majority of protesters at the site, who exercised their legal right to protest but also engaged positively with Council and police staff, and co-operated with Council staff in moving vehicles away from the work site.

Police’s role at the site was to uphold the law and ensure the safety of all involved – Council staff, members of the public, and the protesters themselves.

Around 80 officers were deployed across two shifts overnight, when council road blocks were in place to allow contractors to establish the worksite.

A smaller number of officers will remain at the site over the coming days.

