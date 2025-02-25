Rainbow Organisations Stand Together Despite Hate And Violence

Rainbow organisations stand together to address the recent attempts to shut down our communities’ joy and celebrations. It will not succeed. We have been excited to see the unity of our community, and how our shared spaces have encouraged belonging and safety amidst recent events. We want our rainbow rangatahi and whānau to stay proud, stand firm, and know there are always support services available.

To our incredible rangatahi and community, our existence will outlive any hate. Always. No agenda, no opposition, and no force is stronger than the love we share, the friendships we build, and the courage we embody every day. To those who are out, to those still finding their way, to those reclaiming the words that reflect who you are, to those simply existing-we see you, we celebrate you, we stand with you.

Na RainbowYOUTH

There is no place for hate and violence in Aotearoa. Our rainbow communities are vibrant, loving and welcoming. We will continue to strive to stand in the gap for our people and to whakamana takatāpui, MVPFAFF+ and rainbow peoples across the motu. We see you and value you.

OutLine welcomes constructive kōrero from religious leaders across the spectrum to encourage communities to come together and show solidarity against hate and violence in this country. We implore religious leaders to use their platforms to bring their people in and teach love and acceptance because takatāpui, MVPFAFF+ and rainbow peoples have always existed and will continue to exist.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

It is ALL OF OUR RESPONSIBILITY to keep Aotearoa hate and violence-free.

Na OutLine Aotearoa

It is time the Government takes serious action to prevent and respond to violence towards rainbow communities. The recent incidents at Auckland Pride are part of an organised ongoing attack on rainbow people’s rights to be themselves and come together. As pride and visibility in our communities grows, loud bigoted voices have tried to drown that pride out, including attempts to embed anti-trans rhetoric from overseas that has no place in Aotearoa. We need to show that we will not overlook hate and a key part of that must be our Government taking leadership.

Na InsideOUT Kōaro

Our organisations call on the Government to:

1. Remove the charitable status of Destiny Church and associated charities.

2. Ensure no government agencies are making referrals to Destiny Church-led programmes, such as Man Up.

3. Ask NZ Police to urgently instigate a work programme to improve the collection of hate crime data related to rainbow communities and grow public awareness on how to report hate crimes.

4. Government prioritise a response to investing in rainbow mental health support and preventing and countering violent extremism and disinformation, with a focus which targets rainbow communities.

We encourage our rainbow communities and allies to sign the parliament petition to remove Destiny Church’s charitable status and write to Charity Services to make a complaint. We encourage you to seek out support when you need it and stand steadfast in your right to be who you are and celebrate with pride.

© Scoop Media

