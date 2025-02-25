Put People Ahead Of The Road Lobby, Say Transport Advocates

Joint statement from Cycling Action Network, Living Streets Aotearoa, Bike Auckland, Cycle Wellington and Spokes Canterbury:

Cycling and walking organisations nationwide are calling on the government to put the health and safety of New Zealanders ahead of vested interests in the road lobby.

The call follows the publication earlier this month of The road lobby and unhealthy transport policy discourse in Aotearoa New Zealand: A framing analysis, a study from the University of Otago. The study found that policy submissions from seven New Zealand motoring trade organisations adopted advocacy tactics similar to those used by the tobacco industry.

"We've seen how the tobacco industry blocks, weakens and delays tobacco regulations," says Bike Auckland chair Karen Hormann. "We're very disappointed to see the road lobby adopting these tactics to block climate action."

Cycling Action Network, Living Streets Aotearoa, Bike Auckland, Cycle Wellington and Spokes Canterbury, believe tactics such as ascribing responsibility for transport emissions and road safety to individuals rather than commercial interests make a material difference to the country’s transport policies - and therefore health outcomes for New Zealanders.

“The road lobby has consistently advocated for more and more roads and against investing in healthy, low-carbon active travel modes like cycling and walking,” says Hormann. “It’s no surprise that our current government has slashed investments in cycling and walking infrastructure, or that it has raised speed limits in the face of widespread opposition from communities.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Alex Dyer, chair of Cycling Action Network adds, "Transport policy is health policy. We urgently need investment in public transport, cycling and walking, to improve our well-being."

Living Streets Aotearoa President Tim Jones emphasises "The evidence on speed is very clear. Someone on foot is four times more likely to be killed or seriously injured if hit by a car travelling at 50km/h compared to 30km/h. The risk is even greater if you're a child. Parents all over the country know this – now we can see why the government keeps ignoring the evidence.

“We think it is time for our political leaders to explicitly prioritise what keeps New Zealanders safe over the corporate interests of the road lobby.”

© Scoop Media

