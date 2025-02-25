Kiwi K.A.R.E. Releases Open Letter To Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kiwi K.A.R.E has delivered 35 ambulances to Ukraine as part of their humanitarian work (Photo/Supplied)

In the wake of the current geopolitical turbulent times in Ukraine, New Zealand charity Kiwi K.A.R.E (Kiwi Aid & Refugee Evacuation) has released an open letter to the Ukrainian President on what is the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. expressing support and solidarity to Ukraine and its people.

The open letter, signed by Kiwi K.A.R.E team leaders, here, in Ukraine, Poland and Australia, has been penned to assure President Zelenskyy of Kiwi K.A.R.E’s continued support and solidarity with Ukraine.

An excerpt from the letter reads; “While we represent a small, New Zealand flagged, humanitarian organisation, we have worked with an international community in Ukraine who has come together to show that we will not stand idly by while aggression seeks to undermine the foundations of democracy.”

The letter acknowledges the support of hundreds of New Zealanders to the Kiwi K.A.R.E humanitarian work in Ukraine and says; “Many thousands of New Zealanders who have supported Kiwi K.A.R.E to provide in-situ humanitarian support, have watched with admiration as you navigated the complexities of international relations, seeking support from allies while remaining steadfast in your mission to protect your nation.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Kiwi K.A.R.E Chairman, Tenby Powell says “In light of the geopolitically turbulent times in which we live, and having seen the reality of how Ukrainian’s are bravely fighting for their survival under the siege of constant Russian attacks, the Trustees and Team Leaders of Kiwi K.A.R.E felt compelled to assure President Zelenskyy of our continued humanitarian support.”

Powell says, as the world acknowledges the third anniversary of the war, it is time to acknowledge the resilience of Ukraine.

“As we have stated in the open letter to the President, the courage Ukraine has displayed, on both the battlefield and in diplomacy, serves as a beacon of hope for those who believe in the power of unity and resilience.”

© Scoop Media

