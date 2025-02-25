New Fare System Brings Simplicity And Balance To Bay Of Plenty Public Transport

Photo/Supplied

Bay of Plenty Regional Council has adopted a new public transport fare system, creating a simpler and more sustainable approach that balances affordability with the need to support growing service costs.

The new system is anticipated to be introduced in late 2025, with changes to the child and youth fare system to be introduced in line with the new school year in 2026.

The final elements of the system was adopted at the Regional Council’s meeting on 13 February 2025, and followed a comprehensive fares review. The new structure and pricing is designed to simplify fares, reward regular users, and meet national goals for increased private revenue share.

The changes align with Central Government expectations outlined in the 2024 Government Policy Statement on Land Transport, which calls on public transport authorities (such as regional councils) to recover more costs through bus fares and third-party revenue and reduce reliance on subsidies and rates.

Councillor Andrew von Dadelszen, Chair of the Public Transport Committee, acknowledges the complexity of the Regional Council’s role and the challenge it faces in navigating national directives to recover more costs through fares while maintaining accessibility for local communities.

“As our region grows, we must meet the increasing demands on our public transport system in a way that aligns with government expectations but also reflects the needs of our people. Balancing these priorities is key to ensuring public transport remains accessible and reliable for the long term.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading The new fare system will include a consistent adult fare for customers travelling within the Rotorua, Tauranga, and Whakatāne urban areas. Customers travelling outside of the urban area will be charged according to the number of ‘zones’ they pass through on their journey. This will be complemented by fare caps and off-peak discounts to reward regular riders and encourage off-peak travel.

From 2026, discounted fares for children and young people (5-18 years) will be reinstated for travel during peak periods, bringing the Bay of Plenty in line with the rest of New Zealand. Under the new structure, this means children and young people will pay half the adult fare for their travel.

The Regional Council acknowledges that fare increases can be challenging. Feedback from elected members and the community highlighted the importance of concessions and benefits to offset the impact. These have been prioritised in the new system, ensuring it remains fair and accessible for those who need it most.

Regional Council Public Transport Director Oliver Haycock says the changes are important to support the region’s growth.

“This new fare structure is a critical step in creating a resilient and future-focused system that meets the needs of our communities. It ensures we can maintain and improve services while making public transport easier and more accessible for everyone. There has been no substantial review of fares for five years, with no adjustments made for inflation during this period.”

With the exception of new child and youth fares, it is anticipated that the new fare system will be introduced in late 2025.

Further information about the new fare system and its implementation will be communicated to customers closer to the launch, ensuring they are well-informed about the changes and how these will affect their travel.

Key features of the new fare system:

The system will introduce simplicity and consistency of zone-based fares, half-price off-peak travel to encourage flexibility, and fare caps to reward frequent riders.

Concessions for key groups, such as Community Services Card holders and accessibility users, remain a priority.

Zone-based pricing:

Fares are based on zones travelled, simplifying costs across the region.

Concessions

- Community Services Card holders: 50% of adult fare.

- SuperGold card holders: Free off-peak travel.

- Accessibility users (and +1 caregiver): Free.

- Infants: Free.

- Children and young people (5–18 years): 50% of adult fare from 2026.

Off-peak discounts

50% discount for travel outside peak hours (9.00am–2.30pm and after 6.00pm).

Fare caps

Limits on daily and weekly spending:

- Daily cap: Free travel after 3 trips.

- Weekly cap: Free travel after 7 trips.

© Scoop Media

