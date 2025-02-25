Over 150 Police Storm Peaceful Protection Of Lake Rotokākahi

Over 150 police storm peaceful protection of Lake Rotokākahi

On Monday at 8pm, over 150 police officers arrived at Lake Rotokākahi, where members of Tūhourangi, Tūmatawera Hapū and their supporters have been holding space with the goal of protecting this wāhi tapu (sacred site).

Reports on the ground suggest several arrests have been made.

Rotokākahi has been a site of controversy due to the Rotorua Lakes District Council's planned Tarawera Sewerage Scheme. This scheme places a sewer line through a sacred site where over 100 tūpuna perished during the Lake Tarawera eruption of 1886.

Mana i te whenua have disputed this decision since it was announced, and have taken several avenues to oppose it - including filing against the council in the Environment Court.

This police escalation occurs during the same week as Te Matatini, a time where the public's eyes and attention are focused on celebrating kapa haka from around Aotearoa.

Waiata such as “Ngā iwi e” and “Rua Kenana” have been heard from livestreams taken at Rotokākahi tonight, with the sight of rows of police facing the singers.

Protectors have been peacefully and legally holding space at Rotokākahi since August of 2024. Their numbers recently swelled after mana i te whenua invited the nation to join them in their peaceful noho whenua to protect Rotokākahi.

The Protect Rotokākahi Instagram states in a call-to-action for its supporters:

“This is a tohu that the desecration of Māori land will come with its own private protectors, paid for with your money.”

“We need to protect this. We need you here.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

