Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fatal Crash, Pahiatua-Mangahao Road, Tararua

Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 8:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can confirm one person has died following a single-vehicle crash near Pahiatua this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Pahiatua-Mangahao Road, between Ridge Road North and Soldiers Road, about 5pm.

Two people are being treated for minor injuries. Sadly, another occupant died a short time later.

The Serious Crash Unit is conducting a scene examination and the road remains closed.

Support is being offered to the victim’s family and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 