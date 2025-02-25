Fatal Crash, Pahiatua-Mangahao Road, Tararua
Police can confirm one person has died following a single-vehicle crash near Pahiatua this afternoon.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Pahiatua-Mangahao Road, between Ridge Road North and Soldiers Road, about 5pm.
Two people are being treated for minor injuries. Sadly, another occupant died a short time later.
The Serious Crash Unit is conducting a scene examination and the road remains closed.
Support is being offered to the victim’s family and the death will be referred to the Coroner.