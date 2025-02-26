Alcohol Available For Consumption: Year Ended December 2024

Alcohol available for consumption statistics provide information on the volume of alcoholic beverages (beer, wine, spirits, and spirit-based drinks) available for consumption in New Zealand.

Key facts

All comparisons are between the year ended December 2024 and the year ended December 2023, except where otherwise stated.

The total volume of alcoholic beverages available for consumption was up 1.2 percent to 482 million litres.

The volume of beer rose 5.4 percent to 296 million litres.

The volume of wine fell 4.1 percent to 95 million litres.

The volume of spirits (including spirit-based drinks) fell 5.5 percent to 92 million litres.

The equivalent total volume of pure alcohol in all alcoholic beverages for consumption fell 3.1 percent.

The volume of available alcohol, expressed in terms of the number of equivalent standard drinks per person aged 18 years and over, fell 4.9 percent to 1.77 standard drinks per person per day.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Alcohol available for consumption: Year ended December 2024: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/alcohol-available-for-consumption-year-ended-december-2024

