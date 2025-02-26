Western Bay Of Plenty Regional Deal – Leading New Zealand’s Growth

The Western Bay of Plenty subregion has today submitted a proposal for inclusion in the Government’s City and Regional Deals programme.

Regional Deals are a new initiative where the Government and a city and/or region will work together to unlock opportunities for economic growth, provide connected and resilient infrastructure, and improve the supply of housing.

(Photo/Wayne Tait Photography)

The Western Bay subregion proposal has been prepared by the three local councils – Tauranga City Council, Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Bay of Plenty Regional Council – Tangata Whenua and economic development agency, Priority One.

A deal with Western Bay of Plenty has the potential to deliver substantial benefits to all participants, Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale says. “Government has done a great job of signalling investment in the region through the Roads of National Significance programme, and now we want to build on that initiative to deliver growth in core infrastructure that will enable 40,000 additional homes and unleash jobs and economic growth.”

Another key component of the deal will be to enable increased exports and export income for New Zealand, Chair of Bay of Plenty Regional Council Doug Leeder says. “Around 50% of the country’s exports already move through the Port of Tauranga. The local kiwifruit industry is a multi-billion dollar industry that expects to double in scale over the coming years and we need to act now to provide the capacity to handle that growth.”

If the proposal is accepted by the Government, the tools provided would allow the region’s spatial plan for housing and industrial land growth to be implemented, giving certainty of investment timeframes.

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor James Denyer says, “The great thing about our proposal is that it builds on our existing partnerships within the subregion, including those with Tangata Whenua, private sector interests, and in particular with Government and its agencies to create long-term alignment and certainty.”

Proposals are due by the end of this month, with assessment to take place in the months after. Government has stated its intention to implement the first City and/or Regional Deal by the end of 2025, with further deals to come in 2026.

