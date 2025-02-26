Illuminate Night Market Lights Up Auckland With Creative Entrepreneurs From The Disability Community

Recreate NZ is excited to announce the return of the annual Illuminate Night Market on Saturday 1st March at the Mount Albert War Memorial Hall in central Auckland.

Illuminate Night Market is an inclusive, free event for all to enjoy, and features creative entrepreneurs from the disability community showcasing their innovative products, arts and crafts, and diverse talent.

Recreate NZ is a charity dedicated to providing life-changing experiences for young people with disabilities. Since its launch in 2019, Illuminate’s mission has been to empower and uplift people with disabilities, while promoting social change through the celebration of creativity, compassion, and connection.

“We believe in the power of community and creativity to drive meaningful change,” says Sarah Ferens, Head of Moxie for Recreate NZ. “Illuminate is not just about celebrating the talents of entrepreneurs with disabilities; it’s about challenging perceptions, promoting inclusion, and providing opportunities for self-determination and financial autonomy.”

The Illuminate kaupapa is rooted in the belief that diversity drives innovation, so all event participants have a disability background or are from communities actively working to challenge the status quo, making Illuminate an unforgettable evening of community connection. The young people also play a key role in shaping the event.

“Illuminate is a chance to see the different talents that the disabled community have to offer,” says Meg Young, Chair of the Recreate NZ Youth Board. “I have been to every Illuminate event and it has been different every time which is super cool to see. I love seeing all the different products that people make, they are all very unique and that is just awesome!”

The unique event will feature vibrant market stalls, food trucks serving diverse cuisines, fun family activities, live performances from local performing arts talent, and much more!

Recreate NZ is grateful to Spectrum Foundation, Albert-Eden Local Board, Tiendecity and Phantom Billstickers for making Illuminate Night Market 2025 possible. Together, we’re helping to create a more connected and compassionate city, one that all Aucklanders can take pride in!

Event Details:

When: Saturday 1st March 2025, 5pm - 9pm

Where: Mount Albert War Memorial Hall, 773 New North Road, Mount Albert, Auckland 1025

Entry: Free, all ages and family friendly!

