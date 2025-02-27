Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Temporary Motukauri Track Closure On Mauao For Water Reservoir Maintenance

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 8:27 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Photo/Supplied.

A section of the Motukauri track on Mauao will be temporarily closed next week. 

The closure will take place from 8am-4pm, Wednesday, 5 March to Friday, 7 March. These dates are subject to weather conditions.

If you’re climbing to Te Tihi o Mauao (the summit of Mauao), please use the Waikorire or Oruahine track. Te Ara Tūtanga (the base track) will remain open throughout. For track locations please visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/mauao

The Motukauri track closure is to ensure public and contractor safety during the setup for water reservoir maintenance work on the maunga (mountain). During the closure, scaffolding and site fencing will be installed around the Mauao water reservoir in preparation for waterproofing works to begin the following week.

A waterproof membrane will then be applied to the reservoir roof to ensure safety of Mount Maunganui’s main water supply, which the reservoir houses. The waterproofing will protect the reservoir from potential contaminants which could affect water safety.

It’s anticipated works may take up to three months as a long period of favourable weather is required to apply and dry the membrane. While work is underway, there may be some minor dust and debris from construction equipment in the area, however this will be monitored and dust suppression will be utilised, if required.

Throughout the duration of work, the Motukauri track will remain accessible. If any unforeseen circumstances arise requiring a track closure, this will be communicated.

Once work is complete, another temporary closure of the Motukauri track will be required while scaffolding around the reservoir is disassembled. These dates will be confirmed closer to the time.

