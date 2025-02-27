Harmony Pasifika’s New Programme Motivates Impaired Drivers To Change

A new online programme offers crucial support that increases the likelihood an impaired driver will make permanent behaviour change and contribute to increased road safety.

With data revealing that alcohol and drugs are the highest contributors to fatal crashes in Aotearoa New Zealand and that repeat offenders constitute 27 percent of all drink-drive offenders, Harmony Pasifika is proud to announce its innovative Safe & Sober Driver programme is now available to people nationwide.

After a successful pilot last year, Safe & Sober Driver has become a permanent offering by Harmony Pasifika. This online therapy group programme supports individuals with less than three excess breath/blood alcohol and/or drug-driving convictions - and motivates them to make more informed decisions before driving a vehicle.

The goal of the programme is to shift the mindsets of drivers who have driven while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Harmony Pasifika respectfully challenges participants to truly understand the risks they pose, not just to themselves but to the lives of others.

“Sadly, there has been an increase in crashes involving alcohol or drugs that result in people dying over the past few years,” said Kilisitina Dawber, CEO of Harmony Pasifika. “Our programmes are designed to make participants confront their issues and have proven successful with people who are typically hard to engage and resistant to change.”

Safe & Sober Driver is the latest offering from the charity renowned for making a significant and positive impact on individuals and communities using their interventions and internationally recognised programmes. Since 2007, Harmony Pasifika has supported people with repeat impaired driving charges and associated problems including NZTA Assessments and regaining their drivers licence.

“The advantage of the Safe & Sober Driver programme is that it helps individuals anywhere in the country and offers an option for people who might struggle to get the intervention they need locally,” adds Kilisitina. “The success of the pilot programme reinforced how vital this intervention is for changing driver behaviour and by making this programme permanent we’re ensuring that more people have access to the tools they need to make lasting, life-saving changes.”

The next round of Safe & Sober Driver begins 13 March, 2025. Enrolment is officially open and there are limited places to ensure a personalised and effective experience for group members. For more information about the Safe & Sober Driver programme, Harmony Pasifika’s other services, or to make a referral, please visit harmonypasifika.org.nz.

