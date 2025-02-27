Shaping Tomorrow: Blue Light Hosts National Youth Justice Conference With Judge Ida Malosi

New Zealand Blue Light is proud to host the Youth Justice Conference on 27 and 28 February 2025 at the Blue Light Youth Centre. This groundbreaking event brings together key stakeholders from across the country to collaborate, learn, and explore best practices in youth justice.

Her Honour Judge Ida Malosi, Principal Youth Court Judge and esteemed expert in youth justice, will host the conference and be among the keynote speakers. Attendees from the New Zealand Police, Oranga Tamariki, and various youth organisations will engage with expert speakers from The Cause Collective, the University of Auckland, Talking Trouble, Xabilities, Brainwave Trust, VOYCE Whakarongomai, and more. The event will also feature insights from the Chief Children's Commissioner and powerful community-led presentations.

Brendon Crompton, CEO of Blue Light, emphasised the importance of this event, stating, “This conference will bring together practitioners and researchers in the youth justice space to analyse, reflect on, and share what best practice should or could actually look like—ensuring the best possible outcomes for our rangatahi.”

Her Honour Judge Ida Malosi also shared her thoughts on the significance of the conference, saying, ‘It has been decades since a conference of this type has taken place and it is well over-due’. She strongly encouraged the conference delegates to not give up the challenge of working with some of New Zealand’s most at-risk youth to be innovative in their practice and to use learnings of the past to make improvements to the service they deliver to Tamariki and rangatahi today.

Through thought-provoking discussions and shared expertise, the Youth Justice Conference aims to shape a more effective and youth-centred approach to justice in Aotearoa.

New Zealand Blue Light

Blue Light is a not-for-profit charity that works in partnership with the Police to create positive connections between young people and the Police, helping young people find direction, fun, and a sense of belonging within their communities, enabling young people to develop life skills, leadership skills and find employment opportunities.

Blue Light believes that it is through the empowerment of disadvantaged youth to reach their full potential that their overall well-being can be improved and in turn the well-being of their communities.

Blue Light achieves this through removing the barriers for disadvantaged youth to participate positively in the community, through both its national and locally-based programmes, activities, and events.

Blue Light’s work in the community is unique – it is not a one-size-fits-all approach. We have 78 local branches working with NZ Police to create meaningful experiences for young people in their regions, including cultural, sporting, and educational activities that are alcohol, drug, and violence-free.

Although Blue Light is supported by the Police, the two operate totally independently.

For many participants, the programmes decrease the risk of youth offending and becoming victims of crime through access to positive role models, time with other young people away and the opportunity to see the world outside their current environment.

Blue Light originally began in Australia as a community policing initiative and remains strong in all states. As well as in New Zealand, it is now active in the Solomon Islands, East Timor, Cook Islands, and Scotland.

See www.bluelight.co.nz or visit www.facebook.com/nzbluelight

