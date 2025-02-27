Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update: Onerahi Incident

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 1:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One person has died and a homicide investigation has been launched following a firearms incident in Onerahi this morning.

Police received a report of a person injured at Beach Road Reserve at about 11.10am.

Upon arrival, one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second person was located with serious injuries and has been transported to hospital.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Whangārei CIB, says Police do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider community.

“The key focus for us is determining the series of events that led up to this tragic incident.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, in particular we would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

Cordons will remain in place and the community can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area while a scene examination is completed and enquires are carried out.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area until this has been completed and motorists are advised Beach Road remains closed from Church Road.

“We understand this incident would have been unsettling for the wider community and we appreciate the assistance from the public during this time.”

Police will provide a further update when we are in a position to do so.

If you can assist with our investigation, please call Police on 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 quoting job number P061751387.

Information can also be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111 via Crime Stoppers.

