New Promenade To Enhance Nelson’s Marina

(Photo/Supplied)

Work on the construction of a five metre-wide Marina Promenade – the first stage of the Nelson Marina Masterplan – will start next Thursday, 6 March.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith says growing Nelson’s links with the sea is one of Council’s priorities.

“This new 5m-wide promenade improves our connection between the city and the sea. It will make the marina area including the sea scouts, sports clubs and Ruby’s Espresso cafe more accessible for cyclists, walkers, runners and users of mobility scooters and wheelchairs. It will also make it easier for visiting boaties to come into the city from the Marina," he says.

Nelson Marina Manager Nigel Skeggs says the Nelson Marina Masterplan aims to enhance public access and waterfront enjoyment.

“The promenade is a significant development that sets the stage for further improvements, including the arrival of a new 110-tonne boat lift later this year. This will make a significant difference to the Marina’s commercial success and reinforces our commitment to creating a modern marina that meets the needs of marina users and our community ”

The construction will be split into two stages. Work on stage one of the promenade will start on Akersten Street, about 100m from the intersection with Wildman Avenue and continue for 400m to Ruby’s Espresso Cafe.

This section is expected to be completed in April.

Construction on stage two will then start, extending the promenade another 200m from Ruby’s Cafe to Jetty F alongside the Marina. The promenade has been designed as a safe space for all users including cyclists, walkers, mobility scooters and wheelchair users.

Group Manager of Community Services, Andrew White, says the completed promenade will be a significant boost to the area.

“When construction is complete, the area will be landscaped with lighting, which will give the walkway a pleasant, softer edge as well as being a key safety component. There will also be two seating areas where visitors can take in the beautiful view, enjoy their coffee, or stop for a rest.”

Once the initial concept drawings were developed, a Marina Promenade Iwi Working Group was established.

“We have partnered with iwi on the environmental and sustainability aspects of the walkway, as well as its design. The finer details, such as seating and art opportunities, are still being refined, but we are looking forward to being able to demonstrate them when complete,” Andrew says.

“We know visitors love to cycle along the Maitai Walkway and stop for a coffee at the Marina, so there will also be an increase in bike racks, with one placed at all four jetties.”

The project is budgeted to cost $2,025,000 with a $1.13m grant from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

