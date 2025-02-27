NPDC's Todd Energy Aquatic Centre To Close For Ventilation System Upgrade

The indoor pool area at NPDC’s Todd Energy Aquatic Centre will be out of action for about three months from 17 March to allow a new ventilation system to be installed.

The new unit will be more efficient and provide a better experience for visitors by improving are circulation and reducing condensation.

To ensure the work is completed swiftly and safely, the indoor pool area, including the sauna, steam room and spa facilities, will close from 17 March and is expected to reopen on 14 June 2025.

“We appreciate this will be disappointing for people, but the current unit is about 20 years old and needs replacing so this is the safest and quickest way for us to do that and we thank people for their patience,” says NPDC Aquatic Manager Mike Roberts.

During this time, the fitness centre, café, and family changing rooms will operate as usual and the outdoor pool will be open until 30 May although this is weather dependent. Aqua aerobic classes, Learn to Swim, and squad swimming will continue in the outdoor pool. Community pools in Ōkato, Waitara and Inglewood will remain open until Sunday 30 March.

Anyone with a Todd Energy Aquatic Centre membership has the option to put these on hold so should contact the TEAC team for further information.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre web page for any updates and key information.

Todd Energy Aquatic Centre Fast Facts:

The Todd Energy Aquatic Centre is a swimming complex located next to the Coastal Walkway.

The Aquatic Centre and District pools employ around 85 staff members during the peak summer period.

About 370,000 people use the aquatic centre every year.

The outdoor complex opened in 1963 and holds about 1.6 million litres of water.

Seasonal pools at Fitzroy, Ōkato, Waitara and Inglewood are only open through summer.

The indoor centre opened in 1993 and was New Zealand’s first pool to have a wave machine.

The indoor Hydro Slide is the tallest in New Zealand, family slide has a ride length of 62 metres and the higher turbo is 92 metres long.

