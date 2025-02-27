Community Feedback Invited On New Whakatū City Centre Playspace

The Whakatū Nelson community is being asked to share ideas that will shape a new playground planned for the city centre.

Playspace Whakatū is a project being led by Ngā Iwi o te Tauihu in partnership with Nelson City Council to help revitalise the city centre and create an intergenerational playspace in Rutherford Park. It is expected to take around 18 months to design and build.

Te Ātiawa o te Waka-a-Māui chief executive Justin Carter said one of the main objectives of the project was to create a public space that celebrates the unique culture and identity of Whakatū and reflects the mana of the region.

“We also want the space to be attractive for all whānau, somewhere they can connect, explore and play, and a place they want to keep coming back to.

“We’re asking the community to let us know what they do and don’t like to see in a playground, what would keep them coming back, and to share their ideas around what would make it an iconic destination for Whakatū,” he said.

Engagement on the playspace is now open, and just under 200 students have already had their say via school visits. A website has been created with a feedback form, which will remain open until the end of March. It is open to anyone and can be found at www.playspacewhakatu.nz.

People are also welcome to have their say in person, which they can do at all three of the region's libraries or at the Council Customer Service Centre from next week.

City Centre Playspace Taskforce Chair, Councillor James Hodgson says iwi have stepped up to lead this project and deliver the playspace as quickly as possible.

“This important playspace project is part of Kōpū, a programme of iwi-led initiatives to support the revitalisation of the Nelson City Centre through cultural expression and identity. Rutherford Park is a high-profile destination site, and it’s exciting to see the project unfold.”

The goal with the playspace is to create an iconic, inclusive and place-inspired destination that is appealing to all ages and will attract families to the city centre.

Planning and procurement are underway, with a design and build partner expected to be announced in April.

