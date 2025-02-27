Urgent Protection For Rotokākahi: Works Paused Ahead Of Environment Court Hearing

Despite the Rotorua City Council beginning works on the Tarawera Sewage System at Lake Rotokākahi, the development has now been paused for three weeks, as mana i te whenua of Tūhourangi and Ngāti Tūmatawera prepare for a crucial Environment Court hearing.

This pause is a relief for Protect Rotokākahi who have been fighting to protect their ancestral burial grounds, their whenua, Rotokākahi, and their awa Te Wairoa. "We're relieved that our ancestral lands and waters will be safeguarded for the next three weeks. Our goal is to ensure the protection of Rotokākahi in its entirety. Protecting our tūpuna burial grounds, our lake and our river is our priority”, says spokesperson Te Whatanui Skipwith.

The temporary halt on works allows the whenua and whānau to rest, while the community continues to welcome visitors to Rotokākahi - albeit with shifted needs for a front line. However, the need for vigilance remains. "When we make the call again, be ready to stand with us," urges Skipwith.

Protect Rotokākahi expresses heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support received over the past week. "Your love, solidarity, and actions have made a tangible difference to us. Thank you for sustaining us during this week", says Skipworth.

As the Environment Court hearing approaches, descendants of Tūhourangi and Ngāti Tūmatawera remain committed to protecting their ancestral heritage with the community and thousands around Aotearoa behind them. “We've witnessed an unprecedented surge in our movement's growth in the last weeks and we know that in the next few weeks it will continue to grow. The people are no longer accepting the desecration of Māori land and waters - and they will show up to protect it. This whenua must be protected - for all of us.”

