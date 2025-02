Fatal Crash, Wairoa

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on Nuhaka Opoutama Road, Wairoa this morning.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash, near Wai Station Road, at around 8:50am.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

Nuhaka Opoutama Road is currently closed, and diversions are in place while a scene examination is conducted.

Motorists are advised to avoid the are and expect delays.

