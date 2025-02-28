Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update: Further Rockfall Protection And Slip Repair Work At State Highway 6 Dellows Bluff

Friday, 28 February 2025, 12:40 pm
Press Release: NZTA

 

A two-hour hour road closure is planned for State Highway 6 Dellows Bluff, south of Murchison, next week as work to repair a slip at the site continues.

Rock blasting will be carried out on Tuesday (4 March) between 11:45 am and 1:45 pm. It is required to remove loose rocks and debris at the top of the slip site that pose a risk to the highway.

Because of the safety risks, the highway must be closed while the rock blasting is underway, and debris removed from the slip site.

Rock blasting can only be done during the day, meaning a nighttime closure is not possible for this work.

As there are no available local road detours, drivers should time their travel to avoid the closure.

NZTA/Waka Kotahi thanks drivers for their patience and understanding while this work is underway.

Works Schedule:

  • Tuesday, 4 March, 11:45 am – 1:45 pm
    • SH6 CLOSED at Dellows Bluff
    • No local road detours available. Drivers should time their travel outside the closure period.
    • This work may be rescheduled if bad weather occurs.
