Arrest Made Following Assault In Christchurch Park

Friday, 28 February 2025, 12:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant James Haigh, Canterbury CIB:

Police have today arrested a male youth in relation to a serious assault at the Richmond Village Green on Stanmore Road on 4 February.

The male, aged 16, will appear in the Christchurch Youth Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and assault in relation to a second victim.

He has also been charged with theft in relation to a separate offence in the same area two days prior.

Police wish to thank the members of the community for their assistance provided that has assisted enquiries leading to the arrest today.

