Tech Hub Officially Opened

Minister Mark Patterson cuts the ribbon watched by (from left) deputy mayor David Croad, and Marlborough MPs Stuart Smith and Jamie Arbuckle (Photo/Supplied)

Marlborough’s new technology and innovation hub Te Au Pūngao, was officially opened by the Associate Minister for Regional Development Mark Patterson today.

The co-working space gives innovation and startups in Marlborough a home as well as a point of reference for entrepreneurs to collaborate and build business.

Minister Patterson said Te Au Pūngao was a key regional development milestone.

“It provides a much-needed space for entrepreneurs to develop opportunities,” he said.

Deputy Mayor David Croad, said Te Au Pūngao was the new home for innovation and technology in Marlborough welcoming entrepreneurs, founders, startups, innovators, investors and mentors.

“It will be used to innovate and to continue to grow the next stage and next generation of innovation and firsts for Marlborough,” he said. “By providing the right spaces, resources and networks, the hub supports collaborative work that enhances problem-solving for industries to ultimately increase their productivity.

“Through this startup ecosystem, the hub creates new business solutions, investment opportunities and long-term prosperity for our region.”

Shane Graham Pouwhakahaere of Ngāti Rarua, explained the meaning of the name Te Au Pūngao – Te Au which translated to a stream or current and Pūngao which was vibrant energy.

Tech hub manager Louisa Murray said the new space provided meeting rooms for the community plus co-working space.

“This is a place for conversation, bold ideas and trying things out,” she said.

The opening attracted a crowd of local dignitaries including MPs Stuart Smith and Jamie Arbuckle alongside John Patterson, CEO of Marlborough Research Centre, Brendon O’Connell from AgritechNZ, Juliet Ansell from Bragato Research Institute and Richard Coon from Marlborough Angel Investors.

Council first backed a regional Tech and Innovation Programme in the long-term plan in 2021. The programme enabled the region to actively attract tech entrepreneurs and take Marlborough’s innovation stories to the world.

The tech hub was supported by the Government’s Kānoa fund which helped with fit-out costs including a co-working space, a prototyping room for product development and shared meeting rooms. Council contributed $635,000 to the project.

Economic Development Portfolio Manager Dorien Vermaas said the hub aimed to help businesses create more value in Marlborough’s agritech sectors, support startups working on wellbeing and sustainability and create more investment opportunities and highly paid jobs in the region.

