Cannabis Case Wide Open After Arrests In Both Islands

Police have arrested three men in relation to the cultivation and sale of cannabis.

One local man was arrested in Picton yesterday and two other men were located and arrested in Auckland.

The man arrested in Picton was caught as he walked off the Interislander Ferry. Police located his suitcase which was full of vacuum-packed cannabis packages. A search of his Picton address located over $12,000 in cash. He also had a BB gun resembling a Glock pistol and a small amount of Class B drug MDMA.

Suitcase full of cannabis (Photo/Supplied)

He appeared in the Blenheim District Court today on a charge of possession of cannabis for supply.

The two men arrested in Auckland are Vietnamese nationals believed to be part of an organised crime syndicate, one of whom was in New Zealand illegally.

The men had just delivered a suitcase full of cannabis to Wellington, when they were arrested. They appeared in the Auckland District Court today and their bail was opposed.

All three men are all aged in their 20s.

Enquiries are ongoing and Police cannot rule-out the possibility of further arrests.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dye says the arrests come as a result of an investigation that has spanned Tāmaki Makaurau, Wellington and Tasman which targeted an opportunist profit-driven business.

We believe that these Vietnamese men are working with others cultivating and dealing cannabis in Auckland rental properties. This type of activity is linked to organised crime groups and cannabis is a large source of income for their illegal operations.

Often the properties used by these groups will appear innocent and will not attract the attention of neighbours.

“These individuals are significantly modifying rental properties to cultivate cannabis and often with risky electrical installations.”

“This type of activity is dangerous and creates a significant fire risk. Often electricity is being stolen to run these grow operations.”

WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR

Police are reminding landlords to be vigilant when renting out their properties:

• Ensure there are regular property inspections.

• Carry out thorough vetting: get two forms of photo ID and sight the original documents.

• It’s important for the community to remain vigilant as well. If you see suspicious activity, such as large deliveries of fertilizer bags being dropped off without any corresponding gardening occurring, or signs that an electricity meter has been tampered with, please contact Police.

• Report any information you have by calling 105 or go online to make a report at www.police.govt.nz/use-105

• You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

