2014 Homicide Of Brett Fraser The Subject Of Cold Case Episode

Police investigating the death of Brett Fraser in 2014 are encouraging people to watch Monday night’s Cold Case episode on TV One.

Crime scene 2014 (Photo/Supplied)

Investigators have worked through a large volume of information and Monday’s programme will present an outline of the key elements of the case, in the hope it will prompt someone to come forward with information that could provide new lines of enquiry.

51-year-old father Brett Fraser was killed on Tuesday 21 October 2014 in the West Auckland home he shared with his flatmate.

Brett’s flatmate told Police that at around 9pm that night he and Brett were assaulted by intruders who then took items from the property. The flatmate called 111 and administered CPR to Brett until first responders arrived and took over. Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, Brett died at the scene.

An extensive investigation was conducted at the time, Police followed up numerous lines of enquiry into possible suspects and motives, made media appeals, analysed CCTV and in 2015, offered a $50,000 reward for information. No offender was able to be identified and the lines of enquiry were exhausted without any arrests made or charges laid.

10 years on, we remain motivated to hold to account those responsible for his death.

Anyone holding onto relevant information or knowledge about the circumstances of Brett’s death and who has not yet spoken to Police is asked to come forward, to help give Brett’s family some answers.

Please contact Police on 0800 COLD CASE (0800 2653 2273).

Watch Cold Case at 8.30pm on Monday 3 March on TV1, or later on TVNZ+

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

