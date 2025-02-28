Sky Tower Lights For Moana Auckland

In celebration of Moana Auckland, New Zealand’s first-ever Ocean Festival, and the Six60 grassroots tour, tomorrow the Sky Tower will light up in vibrant colours of dynamic blue.

Presented by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, Moana Auckland honours the region’s deep connection to the ocean, offering a series of events both on and off the water.

Meanwhile, the Six60 concert will bring their unique mix of soul, rock, and reggae to Base Spaces, behind Silo Park, set against the stunning backdrop of the Waitematā Harbour.

The Sky Tower is New Zealand’s tallest structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, the Sky Tower is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

