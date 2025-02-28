Sub-regional Growth And Connection Proposed Through Eastern Bay Of Plenty Regional Deal

A regional deal would help support long-term economic growth in the Eastern Bay of Plenty sub-region (Photo/Supplied)

Whakatāne District, Kawerau District, Ōpōtiki District and Bay of Plenty Regional Councils have partnered to develop the Eastern Bay of Plenty Regional Deal Proposal.

A regional deal is a long-term agreement between Central and Local Government, aimed at promoting economic growth, productivity and infrastructure development, with a 30-year vision. They aim to unlock funding and resource opportunities that will support councils to make collective improvements in their region.

At the end of last year, Central Government invited councils to put forward an initial proposal outlining the economic objectives and project outcomes that they were proposing to be delivered in their area.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Chair Doug Leeder says the Eastern Bay of Plenty Regional Deal Proposal centres on building resilience and economic growth across the sub-region.

“We’re focusing on increasing housing in new areas, making sure there’s good planning and investment for community amenities. We’re also working on improving transport connections to make key freight routes more resilient and efficient, which will help with supply chains and connectivity for new housing areas.

“We’re also looking at focused growth projects in Ōpōtiki, Kawerau and Whakatāne that build on existing specialisations to support economic growth. This will support previous investments from the Government, private sector and iwi.”

Chair Leeder says these priorities align with other key planning documents for the sub-region, such as the draft Eastern Bay Spatial Plan (currently in development) and the soon-to-be refreshed Eastern Bay of Plenty Economic Development Strategy.

Whakatāne District Council Mayor Dr Victor Luca welcomes the opportunity to work across the region to propose a deal that plays to each district’s strengths, adding “We are better together”.

Kawerau District Council Mayor Faylene Tunui says the Council is pleased to collaborate in submitting a light touch proposal for regional deals.

“Kawerau brings real strength in industrial capacity, supply chains, and energy resilience. We’re keen to work together with our cousins to lift our contribution to New Zealand Inc.”

Ōpōtiki District Council Mayor David Moore says a regional deal is a great opportunity to work together with other councils and find common ground on how they can achieve good outcomes for local communities.

“This is one of the ways we can support each other and coordinate our approaches. A nudge here and there, a ‘light touch’ can make a big difference into the future and making sure we are aligned and working well.”

In addition to the Eastern Bay of Plenty Regional Deal Proposal, Regional Deal Proposals have also been submitted for Western Bay of Plenty and Rotorua-Taupō sub-regions.

Regions will be selected and prioritised based on criteria outlined in the Regional Deal Strategic Framework. A decision on the first regions to progress is expected in May 2025, with the first regional deal finalised in December 2025.

