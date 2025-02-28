Feel The Benefits Of Going Outdoors During Parks Week

Did you know that spending time outside can help to reduce stress and put you in a better mood?

Luckily for Porirua residents, there are more than 180 parks and reserves dotted across the city, offering green spaces and a chance to get back to nature.

While the benefits of exercising or going for a run, walk or bike ride through a beautiful park are well known, even just spending time sitting on the grass or under some trees can be good for you.

"Regular park visits can contribute to lowering blood pressure due to the calming effects of nature," says Porirua City Manager Parks, Julian Emeny.

"Spending time in natural light can help boost your Vitamin D levels, increase the chances of having a better sleep, and has even been known to ease some symptoms of stress and anxiety."

Parks Week 2025 begins next week, running 3-10 March, and Julian wants people to get out into their local parks and reserves and notice the personal benefits.

"One of our popular reserves, Bothamley Park, has now reopened to the public, and is a great place to exercise or spend quiet time in a shaded spot."

The city’s youngest residents will also have something fun to do during Parks Week, with free play events happening in Cannons Creek, Whitby and Plimmerton.

With the 2025 planting season starting in May, Julian is also encouraging residents to think about getting involved in a volunteer planting event.

Most Porirua residents are likely to live within walking distance of a park, playground, walking track or reserve and many of these places are accessible for people with limited mobility.

Find out more about some of Porirua’s most popular parks and reserves on our website here.

