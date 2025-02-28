Calling All Creatives – Creative Communities Scheme Is Open For Applications

Shakespeare in the Park - Benvolio and Tybalt (Photo/Bob Zuur)

Kāpiti Coast District Council is pleased to announce that Round 2 of the Creative Communities Scheme 2024/25 is open for applications until 5pm, Wednesday 26 March. The twice-yearly scheme is funded by Creative New Zealand to support local arts and cultural projects.

This round has a total pool of $30,000 available for projects that create opportunities within the Kāpiti Coast’s fabulous cultural scene. Funded projects must take place between 6 May 2025 and 6 May 2026.

Shakespeare in the Park - Skate park (Photo/Bob Zuur)

Council arts events coordinator Nerita Clark says the Creative Communities Scheme is open to both individuals and organisations to help them bring their creative projects to life.

“The Creative Communities Scheme has been a staple for many years now and has helped support a great range of initiatives, which all contribute to the richness of life on the coast,” Ms Clark says.

“It has supported a whole host of endeavours, including great events like the MultiFest Cultural Diversity Festival, the fantastic Ōtaki Pottery Clubs’ “Have a go” programme and a whole range of other workshops, classes, exhibitions, performances and more.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We really look forward to receiving new applications and seeing what the Kāpiti Coast’s relentlessly creative community does next.”

Shakespeare in the Park - Romeo and Benvolio (Photo/Bob Zuur)

Ms Clark says Council is looking for projects that create opportunities for community involvement, support diverse arts and cultural traditions or have a focus on tamariki (young people).

Applications open Wednesday 26 February and close at 5pm Wednesday, 26 March.

More information, including eligibility criteria and application forms, is available at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/CreativeCommunities or by emailing creativecs@kapiticoast.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

