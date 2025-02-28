Ngāti Pāoa Health/ Social Service Organisation Strengthen Support For Takatāpui Whānau Amidst Recent Attacks

Ngāti Pāoa Iwi Health & Social Services, E Tipu e Rea Whānau Services, stands in solidarity with takatāpui organisations following recent attacks on their community, friends, and allies during Pride Week.

“As an iwi health organisation, we have supported a growing number of takatāpui matua taiohi (queer young parents) through our services, including counselling and midwifery,” says Zoe Wikita-Hawke. “They are our whānau—always have been, always will be. We celebrate all of who we are in te ao Māori.”

“We are deeply concerned by these attacks, particularly the impact on our mātua taiohi who may be takatāpui or navigating their identity while seeking support from services like ours,” says Wikita-Hawke. "Our young people already face stigma and challenges in developing their sense of self—these attacks only make it harder. It’s crucial they feel safe and supported.”

In response, Ngāti Pāoa Iwi Health & Social Services has been strengthening its support for takatāpui matua taiohi. Kaimahi have been holding kōrero to ensure services remain safe, inclusive, and affirming. The organisation is increasing awareness among its workforce, enhancing support where needed, and ensuring takatāpui identities are celebrated and respected.

Ngāti Pāoa Iwi Health & Social Services reaffirms its commitment to takatāpui young parents and encourages whānau to stay connected.

“Our message to matua taiohi is simple: stay connected—keep talking to your whānau, friends, or services you trust. You are seen, you are valued, and you belong.”

