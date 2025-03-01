Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Waipoua River Fire Update #7

Saturday, 1 March 2025, 2:25 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The Waipoua River fire is now 91 hectares. We have been able to more accurately measure the perimeter, which now stands at 5.8 kms.

Incident Controller Phil Larcombe said this morning, "we are hoping to further strengthen the fire containment lines and push back in on the fire area over the course of today."

96 firefighters, three aircraft and heavy machinery are keeping the fire contained.

"The conditions today are favourable with light easterly winds, and the fire is being driven by fuel and the topography of the area. It is very dry here, and no rain is expected.

"Whānau evacuated from their homes are not yet able to return but we are working hard to get them back as soon as it is safe."

Parts of Te Tai Tokerau Northland are in a prohibited fire zone from today until further notice. This means no outdoor fires can be lit and all fire permits are revoked. People should go to Checkitsalright.nz to check fire season in their area and for advice and guidance on lighting fires outside.

"The fire at Waipoua River is a good example of how quickly a fire can get out of control, and the impacts it can have on the land and on people."

Unless there are significant changes during the day, the next update will be around 5 pm.

