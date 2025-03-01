Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man Charged Following Takanini Incident

Saturday, 1 March 2025, 2:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man is before the courts following an incident on Kutukutu Street in Takanini last night.

Police responded to the residential address around 7:50pm following an altercation between people known to eachother.

Three people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries consistent with stab wounds, where they remain in a stable condition.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Takanini School Road with the assistance of the Eagle Helicopter, a short time after they left the scene in a car.

He is due to appear before the Manukau District Court today on three charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 