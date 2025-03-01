Man Charged Following Takanini Incident

A man is before the courts following an incident on Kutukutu Street in Takanini last night.

Police responded to the residential address around 7:50pm following an altercation between people known to eachother.

Three people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries consistent with stab wounds, where they remain in a stable condition.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Takanini School Road with the assistance of the Eagle Helicopter, a short time after they left the scene in a car.

He is due to appear before the Manukau District Court today on three charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

