Cyclone Gabrielle Flood Map Now Available

Saturday, 1 March 2025, 9:09 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

A new map showing the extent of flooding during Cyclone Gabrielle is now available on the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council website.

Image:Supplied

The sources of information to produce this map included photographs, videos, satellite photos, local council building inspection information, and ground contours.

Local councils from across the region provided information for the map and were consulted on the results. It shows only the extent of the flooding during Cyclone Gabrielle, not the depth of the flooding.

To review the most up-to-date version of the mapping, visit: https://hbrc.info/cyclonegabriellefloodmap

The Regional Council welcomes feedback on this map. If members of the public have photos or video that show the extent of flooding that differs to what appears on the Cyclone Gabrielle Flooding Map, please contact engineering.enquires@hbrc.govt.nz with the subject line “Feedback on Cyclone Gabrielle Flooding Map.” Any suggested changes will need to be assessed before the map is updated.

© Scoop Media

