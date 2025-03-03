Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Major Delays Expected, Mount Albert - Auckland City

Monday, 3 March 2025, 8:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Motorists are being advised of heavy delays following a multi-vehicle crash on the North-Western Motorway this morning.

The crash, reported to Police just after 6.30am, has blocked one citybound lane near the St Lukes off-ramp.

It appears five vehicles, including one towing a boat, have crashed in the far right lane.

As this stage there are no reports of injury.

Emergency services are responding and motorists are advised to expect delays or seek an alternative route while the scene is cleared.

© Scoop Media

