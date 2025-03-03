‘Nothing Short Of A Scandal’- Wellington Paying Three Times As Much For Pipes

A report circulated this morning to Wellington mayors has made damning revelations over Wellington Water’s poor financial checks and strategic oversight that has resulted in pipework costing three times more than necessary.

“These revelations are nothing short of a scandal” said Local Government Campaigns Manager for the Taxpayers’ Union, Sam Warren.

“Highlighting the period between 2017 and 2022 – concerns have been raised on this for years by officials. Warning signs have been ignored, and heads need to roll.”

“Ratepayers have been completely betrayed – and need to start being put front-and-center in every decision for publicly-funded projects.”

“It has been longly suspected the CCO has taken the public for a ride, and this report has confirmed it.”

“The lack of scrutiny and mechanisms to detect these issues in Wellington Water is appalling. Why has it taken this long to find out, and will someone be held accountable?”

“There needs to be complete reassurance that this won’t happen again. Similar issues could likely be rife throughout local government and CCOs – requiring far greater oversight in areas like procurement.”



