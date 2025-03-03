PSA’s Scaremongering On Healthcare A Disgrace

The Public Service Association (PSA) is misleading the public with false claims of health cuts—when the facts say otherwise, says Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Jordan Williams.

“The PSA’s outrageous scaremongering is nothing more than a desperate attempt to protect bureaucratic empire-building.”

Contrary to today’s The Post front page, which warns of the “devastating impacts of cuts to health,” the reality is clear: health spending has surged more than 24% since 2020—even after adjusting for inflation. Health NZ is hiring 4,200 frontline staff, and the Government has committed an extra $16 billion over three years.

“If the PSA knows something about the Budget that the public doesn’t, they should front up—rather than peddle disinformation.”

“This isn’t about patient care—it’s about shielding back-office pen-pushers from much-needed reforms. Their so-called ‘survey’ is a politically motivated whinge-fest designed to deceive the public and push a myth of ‘health cuts.’”

“Taxpayers want a health system that delivers results, not one that props up pointless bureaucratic sinecures. The PSA is clutching at straws, pushing fear-mongering to protect the bloated administrative machine. The public won’t be fooled.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

