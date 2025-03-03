No Major Changes For NRC Annual Plan

With no significant changes to its work programme for the coming year, Northland Regional Council won’t be consulting on its Annual Plan for 2025/26, says Chair Geoff Crawford.

"The work programme we set out in our Long Term Plan last year - and consulted on widely - sets us in good stead for the upcoming financial year."

"As a result, we’re not planning to consult on our Annual Plan, as it’s not expected to contain any significant changes to what's in that Long Term Plan."

"We think it’s better for our ratepayers to save the expense of re-consulting on things and continue looking for cost-savings where we can."

He says the council is still required to develop an Annual Plan for 2025/26, and through that process council is working hard to get rates lower than what was originally projected for the coming year. The final plan and reduced rate increase will be confirmed and publicly available mid-year.

Meanwhile, Chair Crawford says despite its decision not to consult on its Annual Plan, the council will be seeking feedback on its Draft User Fees and Charges for 2025/26.

He says the council reviews its user fees and charges each year to make sure they’re fit for purpose and keep up with changing costs.

"This year, in addition to a baseline 3.1% inflationary increase, we’re proposing some updates to wording and changes to three specific fees - for oil spill contingency plans, the initial charge for extension of consent period, and the purchase of hard copies of our proposed regional plan."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Chair Crawford says the council is also making some updates to reflect legislative changes since last year.

"Our Draft User Fees and Charges 2025/26 document outlines the proposed updates we’re seeking feedback on - you can read the document at www.nrc.govt.nz/userfees ."

Feedback can be made until Friday 28 March

© Scoop Media

